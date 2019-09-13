Conns (CONN) Stock Price Declined While Hodges Capital Management Upped Stake; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Ralph Lauren (Put) (RL)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) (RL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36 million, up from 62,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $100.58. About 1.74M shares traded or 41.10% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL); 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren profits, sales top view

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 95,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 485,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, up from 389,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $772.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 506,870 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconducto (NASDAQ:CY) by 521,525 shares to 341,645 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 68,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,215 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Miller Norman bought $200,358. Wright Lee A. bought $100,170 worth of stock. $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by MARTIN BOB L. Shein Oded bought 3,000 shares worth $50,880. The insider HAWORTH JAMES H bought $39,565.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.10, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CONN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.98 million shares or 4.04% less from 22.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Amer Century Incorporated has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 187,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 132,582 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 8,340 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,750 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 2.09M shares. Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,530 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 83,022 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 39,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Menta Llc owns 44,627 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.01% or 22,493 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 300,000 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 507,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (Put) (NYSE:PVH).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $46.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 125 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 15,124 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 0.07% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 11,613 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 13,168 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Paloma Prns Management has invested 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Gideon Cap Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 2,335 shares. 61,353 are held by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 8,457 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 0.04% or 2,275 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 9,926 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bancorp De stated it has 4,233 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 1.14M shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% or 156 shares. Ww Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 4,157 shares.