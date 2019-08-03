Conns (CONN) Market Valuation Declined While Portolan Capital Management Cut Position by $896,236; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Qep Res (QEP) Position by $1.59 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 227,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 320,138 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 547,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 6.23 million shares traded or 16.65% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conns Inc. (CONN) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 40,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 374,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 415,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 368,764 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 253,800 shares to 3.88 million shares, valued at $138.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 165,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 57,742 shares to 230,729 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc. (CAP) by 93,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28 million for 9.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $50,880 was made by Shein Oded on Thursday, June 6. The insider MARTIN BOB L bought 26,600 shares worth $453,184. 11,765 shares were bought by Miller Norman, worth $200,358 on Tuesday, June 4. 10,000 Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares with value of $179,729 were bought by Saunders William E Jr. On Tuesday, June 4 Wright Lee A. bought $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 5,882 shares.