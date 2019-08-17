Conns (CONN) Holder Algert Global Upped Its Holding; Wabtec (WAB) Stock Price Rose While Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lifted Its Holding

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 118.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 17,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 31,668 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 354,641 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 29,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 128,295 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 99,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 3.65 million shares traded or 71.94% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital reported 505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd has invested 2.22% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.06% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 42 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bollard Gru Limited Com holds 136 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Washington Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 2,161 shares. Allstate holds 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,300 shares. Roberts Glore Com Il stated it has 11,949 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% or 24,892 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Communication Ltd Com reported 3,616 shares.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Analysts Are Wrong – Wabtec Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,204 shares to 110,648 shares, valued at $30.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,452 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 8,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. $1.19B worth of stock was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was made by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $50,880 were bought by Shein Oded on Thursday, June 6. Shares for $200,358 were bought by Miller Norman on Tuesday, June 4. Saunders William E Jr bought $179,729 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Wednesday, June 5. Wright Lee A. bought 5,882 shares worth $100,170. MARTIN BOB L bought $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Tuesday, June 4.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Storage Inc by 28,366 shares to 13,043 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 31,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,126 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 53,501 shares. 14,387 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Bridgeway Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 9,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bowling Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Victory holds 8,813 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). 115,360 are owned by Falcon Point Cap Ltd. Guggenheim Capital Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,313 shares. 699 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 31,884 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 10,246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co owns 56,926 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De owns 43,623 shares.

