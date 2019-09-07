Conns Com Stk (CONN) Holder Buckingham Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $350,660 as Stock Price Declined

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conns Inc Com Stk (CONN) by 163.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 290,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 595,486 shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares to 41,842 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc owns 31.57M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 983 shares. Duncker Streett & has 629 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oakbrook Investments Limited Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,774 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP reported 11,310 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Lc invested 0.73% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,266 shares. Nadler Inc reported 1,421 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh reported 1,100 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Inc has 256,735 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Castleark Management Lc has 1.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 125,834 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 189 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51 million for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com Stk (NYSE:MS) by 15,000 shares to 239,721 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 93,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,942 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc Com Stk (NYSE:XPO).

