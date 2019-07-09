Connors Investor Services Upped Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake; As Bancorp Del (TBBK) Share Value Rose, Second Curve Capital Decreased by $2.19 Million Its Stake

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 9,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,770 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, up from 62,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $143.47. About 273,224 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 273,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 90,432 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Prudential Financial Inc reported 392,392 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James holds 13,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 64,817 shares. 2,398 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Envestnet Asset invested in 21,198 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 19,777 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 433,264 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) or 213 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Voya Investment Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 75,940 shares. Wellington Group Llp invested in 763,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 710,301 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.01% or 168,751 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 50,094 shares.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $11.21M for 11.40 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $71,212 activity.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) by 2,987 shares to 53,553 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Index (SPY) by 30,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,850 shares, and cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).