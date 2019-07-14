Connors Investor Services Upped Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position; Loews Has Lowered Western Digital (WDC) Holding

Loews Corp decreased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 28.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loews Corp sold 173,000 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock declined 4.61%. The Loews Corp holds 440,000 shares with $21.15 million value, down from 613,000 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $16.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Costco Wholesale (COST) stake by 9.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 4,796 shares as Costco Wholesale (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 56,661 shares with $13.72 million value, up from 51,865 last quarter. Costco Wholesale now has $122.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05 million shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Western Digital Stock Jumped 27.8% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital had 23 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Benchmark to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 2. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Bank of America maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 140,018 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,917 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 790,111 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 184,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 241,979 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 113 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 259,492 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv accumulated 723,977 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 677,325 shares. World Asset stated it has 22,288 shares. 7,177 are held by Northeast Consultants. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 13,408 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 60 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 28 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, March 19. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $243 target in Monday, April 1 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and $280 target. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 11. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Costco (COST) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas? – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CRUS, COST, AZZ – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Gp holds 3,875 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 32,836 shares. Private Asset Management has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Counselors reported 62,480 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial reported 1.09M shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability invested in 170,957 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Victory Cap accumulated 24,216 shares. First Personal Financial Service stated it has 13,462 shares. 4,560 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Capstone Fincl Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 3,188 shares. Blb&B Limited Co invested in 13,288 shares. Caprock Grp Inc invested in 0.22% or 4,646 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 34,724 shares. Benin Management holds 6,990 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.25% or 82,895 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) stake by 18,630 shares to 20,092 valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) stake by 13,891 shares and now owns 46,658 shares. Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.