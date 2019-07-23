Connors Investor Services Upped By $1.16 Million Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake; HAL TRUST CL B BEARER SHARES (HALFF) Shorts Up By 6.9%

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Costco Wholesale (COST) stake by 9.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 4,796 shares as Costco Wholesale (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 56,661 shares with $13.72 million value, up from 51,865 last quarter. Costco Wholesale now has $123.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $280.1. About 830,138 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

HAL TRUST CL B BEARER SHARES (OTCMKTS:HALFF) had an increase of 6.9% in short interest. HALFF’s SI was 3,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.9% from 2,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 31 days are for HAL TRUST CL B BEARER SHARES (OTCMKTS:HALFF)’s short sellers to cover HALFF’s short positions. It closed at $144.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent HAL Trust (OTCMKTS:HALFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HAL Trust: Not Cheap And Less Diversified Than One Might Think – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hal Trust Is A Dutch Holding Company That Has Been A Hit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Dutch Buffett: Hal Trust Outperformed Berkshire Hathaway Past Quarter Century – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2015. More interesting news about HAL Trust (OTCMKTS:HALFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dutch Eye Care Company Grand Vision Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dutch Moat Builder Boskalis Has A Wide Moat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

HAL Trust, through its subsidiaries, primarily owns and operates optical retail chains. The company has market cap of $13.00 billion. The firm also supplies timber products and building materials through 101 outlets; produces composite panels for fa??ade cladding, as well as office furniture; makes panels for various interior surfaces, as well as cryogenic equipment; makes and distributes personal protective equipment; and distributes liquefied natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it makes and sells orthopedic and other medical devices; operates a network of 33 specialized care centers and various fitting locations; publishes the Dutch financial newspaper, ??Het Financieele Dagblad??, as well as operates BNR Nieuwsradio, a radio station; provides on-line access to a data base with information on Dutch companies; and offers horticultural communication services and products to growers, garden centers, and retailers.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YETI, PII, COST – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Centene shares dip as investors fret about medical cost forecast – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Brunswick Positions Marine Organization to Drive Efficiency and Reduce Cost – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Costco’s Charts Remain Ultra Bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,272 shares. Davis R M accumulated 119,002 shares. Illinois-based North Star Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,656 shares. Cypress Gp reported 7,959 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 46,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Logan Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,541 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 10,699 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt invested in 32,101 shares. Nordea Inv reported 23,696 shares. Accuvest Advisors holds 0.2% or 1,549 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 11,965 shares. Leuthold Gp Llc owns 1.47% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 45,193 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested in 124,489 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Caprock Gru Incorporated, Idaho-based fund reported 4,646 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $250 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 11. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.