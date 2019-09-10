Connors Investor Services Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $9.58 Million; Share Price Declined; Victory Capital Management Lifted Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $1.58 Million

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 119,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 22,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 142,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 6.83 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 13,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 524,711 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.60M, up from 511,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $156.99. About 1.95 million shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28 billion for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Company Va stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Argyle Cap reported 0.38% stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 426,604 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Llc owns 70,640 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated holds 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 65,231 shares. Twin Capital Incorporated reported 0.46% stake. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 65,871 are held by Sigma Planning. Barbara Oil has invested 0.96% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx stated it has 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parkside Bancorp & Tru invested in 9,380 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Edgemoor Invest accumulated 2,775 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.4% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 20.21 million shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,302 shares to 110,998 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 9,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invs. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Republic Mngmt reported 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ing Groep Nv reported 15,154 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 0.09% or 49,414 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 24.70 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 7,613 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc reported 85 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited holds 6,550 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone reported 0.45% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.04% stake. Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 21,982 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 122,410 shares.