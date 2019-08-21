Connors Investor Services Trimmed Cyberark Software (CYBR) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Regions Finl New (RF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Increased Position

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 26,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 35,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $117.42. About 58,847 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 467.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 288,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 61,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 313,392 shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares to 3,121 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,034 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services stated it has 272,755 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Enterprise Svcs Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 43,209 shares. Garde Cap, Washington-based fund reported 16,482 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp has 58,423 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 2,929 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 46,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard invested in 0.07% or 124.41M shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) reported 57,942 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Parkside State Bank Trust stated it has 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has 0.04% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.07% or 26,557 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Inv stated it has 123,588 shares. 18,500 are owned by Atwood Palmer Incorporated.