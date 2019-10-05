Connors Investor Services Trimmed 3M (MMM) Holding as Market Value Declined; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Arlington Value Capital Has Increased Stake

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 32,151 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 35,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 310,975 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James owns 67,697 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 814,083 shares. Washington Trust holds 2,630 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mason Street Advisors Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,425 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has 0.06% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,608 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 3,858 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.67% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Price Michael F holds 1.46% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 80,100 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.01% or 13,103 shares in its portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 3,900 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 18,108 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Leuthold Gru Ltd stated it has 0.32% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 15,520 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $140.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 71,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $754.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 39,777 shares to 105,055 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 46,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust reported 7,967 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 2,152 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs, Missouri-based fund reported 46,207 shares. Neumann Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 6,536 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Co holds 1.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 63,097 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Company invested 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Keating Inv Counselors Inc reported 1.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 276,316 shares. Boston Rech & Management has 1.77% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Washington Tru reported 39,984 shares. 14,603 were reported by Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs. Old Natl Comml Bank In invested in 0.17% or 18,980 shares. Sky Invest Grp owns 24,952 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 340,347 shares. Proffitt & Goodson owns 4,058 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.