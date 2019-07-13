Connors Investor Services Raised Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding By $1.24 Million; 4 Analysts Bullish NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Thursday, January 17. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, June 12 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral”. See NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) latest ratings:

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) stake by 14.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 9,097 shares as Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)’s stock rose 0.60%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 71,770 shares with $9.77M value, up from 62,673 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker now has $22.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147.15. About 919,114 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NXPI Stock Chasing Triple-Digit Territory as Bull Signals Flash – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Impinj Shares Rose More Than 15% in June – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MLHR, NXPI, AGO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency , analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.66 billion. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. It has a 14.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems.

The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $71,212 activity. Shares for $71,212 were sold by Ramirez Jaime A.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Sell” on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SWK in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 9,393 shares to 26,288 valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stake by 4,900 shares and now owns 1,775 shares. 3M (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 1,636 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,470 shares. 1,989 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has invested 0.32% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Walleye Trading Lc owns 7,601 shares. 2.57 million were reported by Fiduciary Wi. Moreover, Enterprise Services has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Canandaigua National Bank & Tru reported 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 18,776 were accumulated by Yhb Inv Advisors. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.1% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,682 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 35,435 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 111,559 shares or 0.02% of the stock.