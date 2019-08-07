Connors Investor Services Raised Orbcomm (ORBC) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) stake by 99.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 211,478 shares as Orbcomm Inc (ORBC)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 423,436 shares with $2.87M value, up from 211,958 last quarter. Orbcomm Inc now has $418.31 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 898,258 shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM & MAEROSPACE EXTEND AIS CONTRACT WITH CANADA GOVERNMENT; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Buys New 1.6% Position in Orbcomm; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – ROBERT COSTANTINI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – ORBCOMM to Showcase New Integrated Transportation Solution Offering at Truckload Carriers Annual Convention; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA EXERCISED OPTION FOR ANOTHER YEAR ON CONTRACT THROUGH ORBCOMM’S CANADIAN PARTNER MAEROSPACE; 21/04/2018 – DJ ORBCOMM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORBC); 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group

Among 2 analysts covering Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Westport Innovations had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. See Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) latest ratings:

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Lake Street Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd reported 1.32% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 25,373 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,504 shares. Raymond James Associates invested in 0% or 135,054 shares. G2 Inv Prns Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 200,000 shares. Inr Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. D E Shaw & Commerce Inc holds 0% or 159,316 shares in its portfolio. 1,150 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co. Delta Asset Llc Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Creative Planning accumulated 12,527 shares. Oppenheimer Close Ltd holds 0.03% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT).

The stock increased 2.73% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 414,382 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Westport Fuel (WPRT) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.5% – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Westport Innovations (WPRT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $404.38 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

More notable recent ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ORBCOMM Announces Stock Repurchase Program of Up to $25 Million – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why ORBCOMM Stock Fell 23% on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ORBCOMM Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ORBC – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ORBCOMM to Host Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ORBCOMM CEO to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.