Connors Investor Services Position in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Has Increased by $526,896; As Target (TGT) Market Value Rose, Sasco Capital Cut Stake

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 3,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 75,429 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.91M, up from 71,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 610,919 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 135,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 442,077 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.29M, down from 577,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 2.65 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 22.92 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

