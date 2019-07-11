Connors Investor Services Position in Raytheon (RTN) Cut by $441,350; Modera Wealth Management Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Cut by $329,394

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,716 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 18,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $176.5. About 44,816 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 213,513 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Birmingham Mgmt Al reported 18,100 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Steinberg Global Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,565 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability holds 945 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Atria Investments Ltd reported 26,897 shares. Wedgewood Pa invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested in 27,060 shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors holds 1.78% or 22,525 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.25% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,245 are owned by Goelzer Inv Management. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.1% or 63,088 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.98% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 1.74M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability stated it has 6,744 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $735.55 million for 16.91 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 19,675 shares to 207,852 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million. Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6.96 million shares. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore holds 0.12% or 2,717 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & Company Incorporated accumulated 10,453 shares. Moreover, Hartford Investment has 0.96% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sun Life Financial Inc reported 12,625 shares stake. Moreover, Axa has 0.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc reported 7,501 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.54% or 511,982 shares. Burney has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wills Financial Gru Inc reported 16,241 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management reported 1.08 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Prudential Fin invested in 0.93% or 4.54M shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Horizon Ltd owns 13,966 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.44 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,364 shares to 897,728 shares, valued at $46.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 73,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

