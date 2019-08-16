Connors Investor Services Position in Lilly Eli (LLY) Decreased by $630,810; Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding by $385,522

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli (LLY) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 4,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 18,014 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 3.84 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY IS SAID TO ATTRACT BAIN, ADVENT ON ANIMAL HEALTH SALE; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q U.S. Revenue Rose 8% to $3.155B; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM WITH EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 04/04/2018 – Lilly’s Cyramza succeeds in late-stage liver cancer trial; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 3,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 14,802 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 11,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 1.44 million shares traded or 29.33% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 175,929 shares to 87,889 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 176,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,040 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $20,067 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

