Connors Investor Services Lowered Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake; TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (TKSTF) Shorts Lowered By 53.99%

TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TKSTF) had a decrease of 53.99% in short interest. TKSTF’s SI was 20,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 53.99% from 43,900 shares previously. With 19,800 avg volume, 1 days are for TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TKSTF)’s short sellers to cover TKSTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.024 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Tyler Technologies (TYL) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,987 shares as Tyler Technologies (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 53,553 shares with $10.95M value, down from 56,540 last quarter. Tyler Technologies now has $9.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $254.3. About 271,146 shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $210 lowest target. $246.25’s average target is -3.17% below currents $254.3 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Friday, February 22. DA Davidson has “Hold” rating and $210 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comgest Glob Sas stated it has 28,100 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt invested 4.18% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Smith Salley And accumulated 1,000 shares. Df Dent & owns 758,329 shares or 3.08% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,809 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 201 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nbw has invested 1.43% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 400 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Praesidium Invest Ltd reported 603,931 shares or 8.2% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors LP holds 5,002 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,000 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 419,899 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 3,770 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) stake by 9,075 shares to 175,295 valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped A T & T New stake by 19,874 shares and now owns 330,635 shares. Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.