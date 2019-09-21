Connors Investor Services Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $8.60 Million as Market Value Rose; As Intelsat Sa (I) Stock Value Rose, Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut by $2.17 Million Its Position

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 64,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34 million, down from 134,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 533,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37 million, down from 647,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 931,660 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guyasuta owns 354,593 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.37% or 168,622 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandler Mgmt reported 116,116 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Company invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whetstone Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares. Ipswich Management Inc invested 4.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 101,549 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management has 4.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 114,561 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osborne Prtn Mngmt Lc invested 4.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 12,064 were accumulated by Edgestream Ptnrs L P. Cibc Corporation holds 2.95 million shares. 1,400 are owned by Knott David M. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 81,037 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $754.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 46,725 shares to 69,714 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 39,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.