Connors Investor Services Increased Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake; Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Dollar Tree (DLTR) stake by 10.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 11,266 shares as Dollar Tree (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 116,818 shares with $12.55M value, up from 105,552 last quarter. Dollar Tree now has $27.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased United Parcel Service (UPS) stake by 1450% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc acquired 29,000 shares as United Parcel Service (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 31,000 shares with $3.20 million value, up from 2,000 last quarter. United Parcel Service now has $102.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt Secs owns 14,788 shares. Amp Cap Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Letko Brosseau & Incorporated invested in 0.68% or 655,356 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pettee Investors Inc reported 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,798 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Incorporated has 26,300 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cornerstone reported 2,132 shares stake. Group Inc One Trading LP reported 6,403 shares. Nomura invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). British Columbia Management accumulated 210,198 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regent Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 2,030 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il accumulated 17,822 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation holds 553,741 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS takes step forward toward commercial package deliveries with drones – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Is Converting Ground Fleets To Renewable Natural Gas – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Use The Weakness Caused By FedEx To Buy UPS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased Uniti Group Inc stake by 81,000 shares to 45,000 valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 63,000 shares and now owns 276,000 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is -5.73% below currents $114.3 stock price. Dollar Tree had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, April 8. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by RBC Capital Markets.

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) stake by 14,806 shares to 38,747 valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) stake by 12,975 shares and now owns 13,177 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Family Dollar Driving Dollar Tree Higher – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Update on Dollar Tree – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.