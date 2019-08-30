Connors Investor Services Increased By $1.24 Million Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed By $465,816 Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 28.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 2,986 shares as F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 7,321 shares with $1.15 million value, down from 10,307 last quarter. F5 Networks Inc now has $7.47B valuation. The stock increased 3.15% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $128.12. About 760,925 shares traded or 5.71% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) stake by 14.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 9,097 shares as Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 71,770 shares with $9.77 million value, up from 62,673 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker now has $19.77B valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 999,258 shares traded or 2.12% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust

Among 9 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $110 lowest target. $160.70’s average target is 25.43% above currents $128.12 stock price. F5 Networks had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Thursday, August 8 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 12. PiperJaffray upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $163 target in Friday, March 29 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $128.25M for 14.56 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Public Ltd stated it has 1,750 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 17,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ameriprise Financial reported 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 3,304 were reported by Bridges Investment Management. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.16% or 50,695 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 33,342 shares stake. Omers Administration reported 9,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Limited Company accumulated 515,467 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 1.46% or 207,579 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 211,415 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.05% stake. The Texas-based Moody Commercial Bank Division has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Renaissance Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% or 2.61 million shares. The California-based First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stake by 4,900 shares to 1,775 valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stake by 25,520 shares and now owns 257,419 shares. Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 11.42% above currents $133.28 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”.

