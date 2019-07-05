Connors Investor Services Holds Holding in Orbcomm (ORBC); Anadarko Pete (APC) Share Price Rose While Encompass Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 211,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 423,436 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 211,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 55,990 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 22.53% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA EXERCISED OPTION FOR ANOTHER YEAR ON CONTRACT THROUGH ORBCOMM’S CANADIAN PARTNER MAEROSPACE; 21/04/2018 – DJ ORBCOMM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORBC); 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M, EST. $69.1M; 13/04/2018 – ORBCOMM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/03/2018 – Orbcomm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 77% to 15 Days; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM and Maerospace Extend AIS Contract with Government of Canada; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.91. About 6.50M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bankshares N A holds 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 762 shares. Moreover, Moore Mgmt Lp has 0.15% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 302 shares. Cypress Asset Tx invested in 0.1% or 6,398 shares. Us Retail Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 163,203 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 91,210 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Asset Management One holds 0.06% or 243,182 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.23M shares. Security National owns 2,440 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc reported 70,796 shares. Ftb Incorporated has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 6,356 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price Michael F invested 0.35% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.45M shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 356,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,400 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ORBC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 54.34 million shares or 0.16% more from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability stated it has 100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) or 20,105 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 45,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Liability owns 47,467 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 205,883 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,716 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 4,597 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Northern Tru Corp reported 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 3.84 million shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Ltd invested in 49,285 shares or 0% of the stock. 5.58 million were reported by Blackrock. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Teton Advsrs owns 522,315 shares.