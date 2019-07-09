Connors Investor Services Has Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $818,300; Stock Value Rose; Longer Investments Stake in Apple (AAPL) Decreased as Share Price Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 73.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 6,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $169.17. About 993,366 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 2,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 12.66M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.70 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 1.37M shares or 2.23% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 40,642 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alaska Permanent Capital Mngmt reported 1,157 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rnc Cap Management Llc has 50,928 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Benedict Financial Advisors reported 38,073 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 10,155 shares. Black Diamond Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,408 shares stake. Lpl Financial Limited Company holds 2.33 million shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Miller Inv Mngmt Lp holds 8,420 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 178,874 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American National Ins Tx owns 440,295 shares for 4.39% of their portfolio. 116,835 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mgmt. Mcrae Cap Management Inc accumulated 14,995 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Jul 9, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CNBC’s ‘Trading Nation’ Weighs In On Apple’s Recent Run – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Likely to Launch 5G-Supported iPhones in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oregon Passes Bill Requiring Oil Trains To Develop Spill Response Plans – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trade uncertainty, bad weather hitting rail shipments, Union Pacific CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, Wildfires Ahead – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 19,311 shares to 99,081 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 211,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).