Connors Investor Services Has Trimmed Cyberark Software (CYBR) Stake by $1.12 Million; Share Value Rose; Loeb Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by $5.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 1.31 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 08/05/2018 – NEKTAR INITIATES PHASE 1B CLINICAL STUDY OF NKTR-358; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 03/04/2018 – ARMO BioSciences to Participate in Panel on Cytokines at 8th Annual Cancer Immunotherapy Conference; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Nektar at Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Substantial Unlocked Value In The NKTR-358 Franchise

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 26,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 35,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T New by 19,874 shares to 330,635 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 19,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.79M for 133.74 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 25 shares to 50 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

