Connors Investor Services Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $785,054; Stock Value Rose; Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Position Has Raised by Litespeed Management Llc

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 13,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,950 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, up from 190,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 7.93M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 397,718 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 119,780 shares to 22,790 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 102,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,128 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Business Group launches new network optimization solution to easily support rich media data transmission – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 166,767 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 2.15M shares. High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,120 shares. Blue Chip Prns invested 3.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Asset Management holds 51,781 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.85% or 243,970 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Field And Main Comml Bank has 1.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,182 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd owns 2.18 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 35,086 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wesbanco State Bank reported 292,960 shares stake. Towercrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4,614 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.00M are held by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Stifel Corp reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 171,247 shares stake. Garnet Equity Capital Hldgs has invested 4.97% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Jackson Square Prns Limited Liability Company reported 0.66% stake. Davenport & Limited Com accumulated 6,015 shares. Nomura Hldgs, Japan-based fund reported 11,726 shares. 8,644 were accumulated by Texas Yale Cap. Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oz LP holds 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 66,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 429,667 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 2.39M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 2.55 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Investment Ltd holds 66,707 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Papa John’s CEO salary more than doubled during difficult 2018 – Louisville Business First” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Papa John’s International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Papa John’s Franchisees Demand Management Do Something About Falling Sales – Nasdaq” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Shaq Turn Papa John’s Around? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle (CMG) Up 70% YTD: Can the Bull Run Continue in 2H19? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.