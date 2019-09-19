Connors Investor Services Has Raised Calamp (CAMP) Position by $1.51 Million; As Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Shares Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Boosted Position by $396,312

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 102.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 137,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The institutional investor held 271,616 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, up from 134,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 109,456 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in CalAmp; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 864.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 9,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The hedge fund held 10,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $451,000, up from 1,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 69,928 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Risk in BRCA1/2 Carriers (BRCA-Heart); 20/03/2018 – FDA: GETINGE US SALES LLC- HEMASHIELD Knitted Double Velour Cardiovascular Fabric; 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors – touchENDOCRlNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – lnflammation Testing Prompts Care Changes Leading to Significantly Lower Levels in Patients with Increased Cardiovascular Risk Due to Diabetes or Pre-Diabetes; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Postnatal Enalapril to Improve Cardiovascular fUnction Following Preterm Pre-eclampsia (PICk-UP); 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees 4Q Rev $57.5M-$59M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $754.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,670 shares to 108,328 shares, valued at $21.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 13,523 shares to 8,859 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.78 in 2019Q1.