Connors Investor Services Has Lifted Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX); Tsp Capital Management Group Raised Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Holding

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 42,173 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 38,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 211,822 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77 are held by Barclays Public Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 8,555 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Manatuck Hill Partners Lc has invested 0.04% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 2,588 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 1,075 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 1,316 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 30,735 shares. 16,750 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 12,244 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS).

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 102,988 shares to 369,128 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 119,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,790 shares, and cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

