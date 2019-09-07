Connors Investor Services Has Increased Its Chubb (CB) Stake by $340,900; Stock Rose; Uniqure N V F (QURE) Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Chubb (CB) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 79,297 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, up from 76,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Chubb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $161.03. About 661,066 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 17/05/2018 – CHUBB SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE 25TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASE; BOARD DECLARES RECORD DATE FOR FIRST DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT; ALL OTHER SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS APPROVED; 30/05/2018 – Chubb’s Cyber Policy Will Cover Ransomware, Breaches of Privacy; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.10B; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB LTD – QTRLY P&C NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $6.5 BLN, UP 5.8%; 04/04/2018 – Philly Metro: Bradley Chubb Patriots NFL Draft rumors: Pats to trade up?; 08/05/2018 – Chubb Wins Celent Model Insurer Award for Its New Small Commercial Digital Platform; 13/03/2018 – Grab forms venture with Japan’s Credit Saison for lending services; 12/04/2018 – CHUBB NAMES JIN LEE HEAD OF BANCASSURANCE FOR ASIA PACIFIC; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Draft Rumors: Chubb, Bucs, Steelers, Vander Esch

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 3.49 million shares traded or 364.27% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “8 Secondary Stock Offerings Total Up to $3 Billion That Has to Be Sold – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “uniQure prices stock offering at $46 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), The Stock That Soared 653% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Uniqure NV (QURE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) by 81,123 shares to 146,070 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,089 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,495 shares to 242,928 shares, valued at $29.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 25,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,419 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Index (SPY).