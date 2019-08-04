Connors Investor Services Has Increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 10.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 4,125 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 42,173 shares with $10.53 million value, up from 38,048 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $67.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 39.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 15,627 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 23,687 shares with $2.01M value, down from 39,314 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $12.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 514,033 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) stake by 18,630 shares to 20,092 valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) stake by 2,425 shares and now owns 15,716 shares. Yum China Holdings was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Friday, March 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $290 target. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group Inc reported 13,801 shares. Mairs Inc owns 3,165 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.57% or 44,856 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0.49% or 3.63 million shares. Of Oklahoma reported 0% stake. Glenmede Na holds 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 30,344 shares. Court Place Advisors reported 1,428 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fulton Comml Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,474 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lincoln Natl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Trustmark Savings Bank Department invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Rockland accumulated 1,573 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associate has 28,063 shares. 95,802 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.03% or 76,514 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 5,100 shares to 19,535 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 300 shares and now owns 6,901 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.