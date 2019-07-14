Connors Investor Services Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Meritage Group LP Has Boosted By $136.10 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 73.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 4,900 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 1,775 shares with $297,000 value, down from 6,675 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $123.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 2.04M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC

Meritage Group Lp increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 673747.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp acquired 1.35 million shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 1.35 million shares with $136.97M value, up from 200 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Cap Lc owns 0.89% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 34,122 shares. Whittier Tru Co holds 0% or 386 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 19 shares. 76,734 are owned by Macquarie Group. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 13,073 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 10,024 shares. Comm Bankshares reported 4,423 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,486 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 45,129 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 25,049 were reported by Public Sector Pension Board. D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0.2% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Decatur Capital Mgmt holds 1.1% or 55,960 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C stated it has 342,756 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 3.07M shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $118 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Bank of America. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, February 28. UBS has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, February 25.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M was sold by Bruzzo Chris. Shares for $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 6,818 are held by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Hrt Ltd Company holds 3,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lc stated it has 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 10,650 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bouchey Fincl Group Limited has invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Haverford Serv reported 6,542 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.26% or 20,304 shares in its portfolio. Osterweis Cap Mngmt Inc reported 9,084 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 18,185 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il reported 2.58% stake. 15,000 were accumulated by Amer Assets Inv Llc. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 13,323 shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Com has 11,227 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.