Connors Investor Services Has Cut Its Zix (ZIXI) Holding by $617,928; Csx (CSX) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 102,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 369,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 472,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 207,828 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 44,399 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 55,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 3.07M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,980 shares to 67,804 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 19,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,383 shares to 31,675 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.