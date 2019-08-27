Connors Investor Services Has Cut Its Position in Wells Fargo (WFC) by $1.22 Million; Vulcan Value Partners Upped Sothebys (BID) Stake by $28.55 Million as Share Price Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05 million, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 176,419 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 06/04/2018 – Farnese blue diamond goes on sale after 300 years of royal history; 25/05/2018 – At Sotheby’s, ASAP Rocky Breaks Out of the Box; 20/04/2018 – SPRINGSTEEN’S `BORN TO RUN’ LYRICS TO BE AUCTIONED AT SOTHEBY’S; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes New Associates to Tampa Bay Offices; 10/04/2018 – Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby’s International Realty; 16/05/2018 – Basquiat’s `Flesh and Spirit’ Fetches $30.7 Million at Sotheby’s; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Rev $195.8M; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 25,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 257,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 282,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 8.20 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 9,097 shares to 71,770 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,224 shares to 414,435 shares, valued at $34.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 344,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

