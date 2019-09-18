Connors Investor Services Has Boosted Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $430,776 as Stock Rose; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Boosted by $662,532 as Share Price Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 3,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 102,555 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76 million, up from 99,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $123.69. About 1.22M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 1.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 0.19% or 2,506 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru Communications reported 108,826 shares. M Kraus And Company invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Automobile Association holds 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1.06M shares. Gfs Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,790 shares. Osterweis Cap Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,702 shares in its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,190 shares. Reaves W H & reported 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,064 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.63% or 24,918 shares. Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 107,058 are owned by Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $754.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 19,264 shares to 44,890 shares, valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,740 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,188 shares to 53,297 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 17,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,525 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

