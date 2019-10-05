Connors Investor Services Has Boosted Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Decreased Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $3.03 Million as Shares Declined

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 68.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 9.74M shares traded or 4.47% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 11,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 116,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55M, up from 105,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.72. About 2.36M shares traded or 12.64% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Llc holds 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 657,540 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il reported 3,059 shares stake. Kirr Marbach Limited In holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 149,296 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 900 shares. 336,836 are held by Natixis L P. Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 18,939 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 338,897 shares stake. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 77,952 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Hoplite Management Lp holds 3.56% or 242,048 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 15,785 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Republic Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 39,280 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.18% or 3,668 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $754.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89,805 shares to 215,740 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,177 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selz Capital Ltd Co has 1.40 million shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Llc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability owns 10,021 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 28,519 shares. Tortoise Capital Ltd Com has 672,993 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 135,376 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 43,234 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 38,813 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 5,233 shares. King Luther reported 0.13% stake. 1.58M are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 821,884 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 59,829 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc owns 150,800 shares.

