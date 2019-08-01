Connors Investor Services Decreased Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $818,300 as Market Value Rose; Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 92.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 102,217 shares traded or 48.06% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 73.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 6,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 3.06M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 3.82M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Adage Capital Partners Group Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 858,688 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 192,780 shares. South State Corp reported 52,529 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Wendell David Inc reported 0.5% stake. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Colonial Advsr holds 2.47% or 77,792 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.59% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lincoln has 11,236 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 7,000 are held by Art Advisors Ltd Co. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 4,225 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 99,923 shares. 1,565 are held by Crawford Inv Counsel. Iberiabank holds 0.03% or 1,635 shares. Harvey Investment Co Ltd Liability Company holds 2,338 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 18.04 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,980 shares to 67,804 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T New by 19,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $202,428 activity. Shares for $28,690 were bought by Proctor Gregory S JR on Friday, February 22. $6,900 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares were bought by Deadrick Stephen J. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Rivest Jeffrey A bought $27,135. $17,582 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) was bought by CORNELSEN JAMES W on Tuesday, February 26. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $54,856 was made by GRAHAM THOMAS H on Thursday, February 21. $10,748 worth of stock was bought by MANUEL GAIL D on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership accumulated 311 shares. Geode Cap Limited Com reported 186,675 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Raymond James invested in 0% or 9,866 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Walthausen Co Ltd has invested 0.17% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Ejf Capital Llc reported 0.21% stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Principal accumulated 13,422 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 2,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 6,000 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Ltd invested in 0.75% or 75,536 shares. Kennedy Mgmt, Missouri-based fund reported 9,388 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc reported 13,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22,000 shares to 68,500 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

