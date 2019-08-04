Connors Investor Services Decreased By $441,350 Its Raytheon (RTN) Position; 1 Analysts Covering AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Among 2 analysts covering AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AptarGroup had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained the shares of ATR in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. See AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 144.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $115 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Raytheon (RTN) stake by 13.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,425 shares as Raytheon (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 15,716 shares with $2.86 million value, down from 18,141 last quarter. Raytheon now has $49.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 308,578 shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company has market cap of $7.46 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. It has a 35.7 P/E ratio. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AptarGroup’s (NYSE:ATR) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aptargroup Inc (ATR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AptarGroup Leans on Pharma, Food, and Beverage Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AptarGroup, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AptarGroup, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 372,521 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 27,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.02% stake. 28,201 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 11,687 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,934 shares stake. First Republic Investment Management has 6,118 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd reported 92,807 shares stake. Huntington State Bank owns 1,699 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. 18,691 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 6,300 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 16,255 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M worth of stock.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) stake by 211,478 shares to 423,436 valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 2,980 shares and now owns 67,804 shares. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research.