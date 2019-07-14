Connors Investor Services Cut Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $609,348; Jag Capital Management Has Lowered Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.35 Million as Stock Rose

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 1,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55 million, down from 15,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95M, down from 56,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $227.27. About 104,116 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ranger Invest Mngmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 10 shares. Rgm Ltd Llc invested in 5.92% or 426,909 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc accumulated 0.03% or 169,955 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 48,920 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Meeder Asset holds 348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability owns 304,520 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Washington Inc invested in 2,500 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch Invest Prns owns 34,165 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Financial Inc has invested 0.17% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Jpmorgan Chase Co has 518,789 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 4,095 shares.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.73 million for 56.25 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dougherty County, Georgia, Selects Tyler Technologies’ Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MicroPact Named a Washington Post’s â€œTop Workplaceâ€ for the 4th Year – Business Wire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 211,478 shares to 423,436 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T New by 19,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

