Connors Investor Services Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Ack Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Mixt (MIXT) by $1.15 Billion as Valuation Declined

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 2,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,998 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08M, up from 108,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $199.91. About 20.38 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 70,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 billion, up from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 14,309 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 17.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 40,600 shares to 344,400 shares, valued at $5.67 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaxn by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Agys (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,393 shares to 26,288 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,928 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).