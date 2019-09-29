Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Novartis Ag (NVS) Stake; Wesbanco Bank Lifted The Scotts Miracle (SMG) Stake

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Novartis Ag (NVS) stake by 78.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 84,350 shares as Novartis Ag (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 22,850 shares with $2.09 million value, down from 107,200 last quarter. Novartis Ag now has $200.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.32 million shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/05/2018 – NOVARTIS ANTICIPATES EU APPROVAL FOR KYMRIAH IN 2H: AWP; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT GOOD AT SUSTAINABLY MANAGING BROAD DIVERSIFICATION AND INTEGRATING NON-INNOVATIVE MEDICINE ACQUISITIONS, CITING ALCON AND SOME GENERICS INTEGRATIONS; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG TASIGNA® APPROVED BY FDA TO TREAT CHILDREN W/; 23/03/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 04/04/2018 – STOURNARAS ASKS FOR NOVARTIS CASE WITNESSES TO BE PROSECUTED; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NOVARTIS HAD FIRST MEETING WITH MICHAEL COHEN IN MARCH 2017, SAYS DETERMINED AFTER MEETING THAT COHEN WOULD BE UNABLE TO PROVIDE THE SERVICES ANTICIPATED; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Counsel Resigns Over Company’s Michael Cohen Deal

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased The Scotts Miracle (SMG) stake by 30.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc acquired 3,699 shares as The Scotts Miracle (SMG)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 15,805 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 12,106 last quarter. The Scotts Miracle now has $5.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 447,107 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Midstates Petroleum Co Inc stake by 81,137 shares to 271,748 valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 147,050 shares and now owns 1.03M shares. The Chemours Co was raised too.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.95 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 17 investors sold SMG shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 47,957 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Connable Office Inc reported 3,484 shares. 2.86 million were reported by First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,324 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 18,891 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kistler accumulated 375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 0.01% or 237,637 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 705,692 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Manufacturers Life Comm The reported 64,569 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 70,704 shares. The California-based First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 20 shares.