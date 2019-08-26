Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Position in Celanese (CE) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined While Omers Administration Decreased Stake

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 5,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 11,275 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 1.10M shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 657,234 shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 24,000 shares to 82,700 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 41,578 shares. Sg Americas has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fred Alger stated it has 55 shares. Edgemoor Advsr holds 949 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 9,664 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Company holds 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 50,484 shares. Westpac Bk holds 17,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Snyder Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 14,673 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 69,274 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,075 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.31% or 1,780 shares. Champlain Invest Prns Ltd Com holds 838,625 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Ri has invested 0.28% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 6,575 shares to 11,425 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 125,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fin Architects has 0.27% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1,538 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 2,209 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 1.31% or 14,387 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 11,736 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated accumulated 2,398 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 66,626 shares. Tcw Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 41,997 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 972,531 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 2.11% or 3.11M shares. Asset Incorporated owns 19,876 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Jennison Associates Lc has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 6,198 shares. Alphamark Ltd Com invested in 1.1% or 26,419 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 34,484 shares.