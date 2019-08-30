Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Xilinx (XLNX) Holding; Veritable LP Has Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $648,117

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 551.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 74,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 88,255 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 13,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 195,339 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 6,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 166,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84M, up from 159,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 738,939 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan; 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 11,596 shares to 373,707 shares, valued at $21.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 60,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,813 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,750 were accumulated by Opus Invest Mngmt Inc. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 712,131 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel reported 232,705 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 1.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation owns 631,487 shares. Van Strum & Towne, a California-based fund reported 38,560 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 501,847 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 0.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.07M shares. Davis R M holds 207,528 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 5,176 shares. Fil Limited has 4.16 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 16,543 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Estabrook Management has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Communications Market Boost Xilinx (XLNX) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Edge Computing Revolution – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldgs reported 277,300 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv has invested 1.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc invested in 21,802 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co invested in 0.13% or 1.82 million shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 240 shares. De Burlo Grp stated it has 89,200 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Royal London Asset owns 106,987 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swedbank holds 881,432 shares. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 41,133 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity holds 0.1% or 139,486 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership reported 3,967 shares. Robecosam Ag has 693,000 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 21,389 shares.