Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Lowered By $25.12 Million Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Usd Partners Lpunits Representing Limited (USDP) SI Decreased By 55.88%

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $308.95 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. It has a 21.16 P/E ratio. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Lc reported 3.64 million shares. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 3.15% or 249,165 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Inc New York, New York-based fund reported 296,457 shares. 200,165 were accumulated by Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 4.66 million shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. 1.16M were accumulated by Cibc Markets. Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 1.07 million shares or 1% of the stock. Edgar Lomax Va owns 332,273 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. 38,029 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Commonwealth National Bank Of reported 456,726 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc holds 54,371 shares. Valley National Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,404 shares. Miller Mngmt LP accumulated 0.32% or 22,500 shares. Stadion Money Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Illinois-based First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) stake by 378,182 shares to 1.90 million valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Viacom Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 110,425 shares and now owns 222,725 shares. Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.85 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James.