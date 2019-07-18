Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Kb Financial Group (KB) Position; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Increased By $33.59 Million Its Abm Industries (ABM) Stake

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Abm Industries Inc (ABM) stake by 1.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 924 shares as Abm Industries Inc (ABM)’s stock rose 5.52%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 59,649 shares with $2.17 billion value, up from 58,725 last quarter. Abm Industries Inc now has $2.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 28,879 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) stake by 58.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 126,515 shares as Kb Financial Group Inc (KB)’s stock declined 5.34%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 89,707 shares with $3.33 million value, down from 216,222 last quarter. Kb Financial Group Inc now has $15.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 6,128 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) stake by 124,243 shares to 307,255 valued at $61.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 125,600 shares and now owns 167,425 shares. Alamos Gold Inc. was raised too.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) stake by 364,860 shares to 14.81 million valued at $1498.81 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Global Plc Series C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 14,764 shares and now owns 1.74 million shares. Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ABM Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 5. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird.