Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) as Stock Rose; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Upped Holding in American Campus Communities (ACC) as Share Price Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 10,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 15,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 774,079 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) by 115.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 36,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 68,371 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, up from 31,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 297,198 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.65M for 23.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Holding Corp by 31,950 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amag Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 87,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 790,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Research & Management Com reported 117,639 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,155 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 321,776 shares. 177,675 are owned by Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership. Jfs Wealth Advisors has 127 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,348 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 582,795 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 1,436 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 120 shares. Kidder Stephen W, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,483 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 7,711 shares. Amp Cap Limited invested in 0.08% or 123,150 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has invested 1.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Incorporated (NYSE:BXP) by 36,398 shares to 15,920 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 9,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,599 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 504 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Paloma Ptnrs Com reported 9,062 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus invested 0.4% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Btim has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Ameriprise Fin reported 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Mackay Shields Limited Com stated it has 52,291 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 308 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 188,639 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp owns 9,066 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 293,368 were accumulated by Asset One. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 217,269 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.09% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv owns 13,337 shares.

