Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increases Position in Costco Wholesale (COST); Triangle Securities Wealth Management Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Trimmed by $323,076

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,758 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 29,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 3.54M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Inc. (COST) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 61,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 200,604 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.01 million, up from 138,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $291.71. About 1.59M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards Bank holds 70,592 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin Inc accumulated 408,362 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has 38,786 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Perkins Coie Tru Communications holds 2,319 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 2.53% stake. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has 0.7% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,685 shares. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.35% or 2,064 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,530 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.41% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 8,400 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 38,196 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,050 shares to 127,725 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quarterhill Inc by 616,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.84M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.63 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.