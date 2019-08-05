Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut By $8.33 Million Its Altria Group (MO) Position; Texas Instruments (TXN) Had 3 Bulls

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Altria Group Inc. (MO) stake by 73.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 146,186 shares as Altria Group Inc. (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 52,629 shares with $3.02M value, down from 198,815 last quarter. Altria Group Inc. now has $87.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 5.55 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $13800 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. See Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y bought $52,033 worth of stock or 1,032 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap Mngmt owns 4,864 shares. Wagner Bowman invested 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.13% or 5,124 shares in its portfolio. Coho Partners reported 2.08 million shares. Moreover, Endowment Management Lp has 0.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,460 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 3,269 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.06% or 23,816 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hightower Svcs Lta has 1.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 153,314 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc stated it has 34,568 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Green Square Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 25,641 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 335,432 shares. Nadler Gru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,736 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 8.18 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 98,929 shares to 2.50M valued at $96.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alcoa Corp stake by 16,925 shares and now owns 54,225 shares. Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) was raised too.

The stock decreased 3.80% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 5.86M shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. Shares for $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 14,749 shares valued at $1.53 million was sold by CARP DANIEL A. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Lc stated it has 32,526 shares. Clarkston Cap Prns Lc accumulated 5,000 shares. Westwood Group Inc holds 673,110 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp reported 105,522 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Financial Corporation In holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 575 shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 587 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Headinvest reported 1.48% stake. Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 0.03% or 37,066 shares in its portfolio. 4,536 are held by Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zacks Invest Management invested in 0.22% or 97,614 shares. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 3,691 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1.20M shares stake. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 102,981 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Group Inc accumulated 175,170 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1.13 million shares.