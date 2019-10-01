Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Upped Cnooc LTD Adr (CEO) Stake; Southport Management Trimmed By $380.35 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Cnooc Ltd. Adr (CEO) stake by 378.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd acquired 7,950 shares as Cnooc Ltd. Adr (CEO)’s stock declined 7.77%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 10,050 shares with $1.71 million value, up from 2,100 last quarter. Cnooc Ltd. Adr now has $67.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 84,636 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 18/05/2018 – CNOOC: Signs Two Production Sharing Contracts With Husky Oil for Blocks in South China Sea; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – FOR NEW PROJECTS PLANNED TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION THIS YEAR, STAMPEDE OIL FIELD AND WEIZHOU 6-13 OIL FIELD HAVE COMMENCED PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Net Profit Below Market Expectation of CNY30.93 Billion; 17/04/2018 – CNOOC plans 60-day shutdown at Huizhou refinery; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC: Block 22/11 and 23/07 Located in Beibu Gulf of South China Sea; 21/03/2018 – China says to have “prudent” oil exploration with Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TULLOW OIL – UGANDA FARM-DOWN TO TOTAL AND CNOOC AWAITING GOVT APPROVAL; LAKE ALBERT DEVELOPMENT PROGRESSING TOWARDS FID IN H2; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: NO PLAN TO CHANGE CAPEX TARGET; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc’s Unit to Issue US$450 Million Bonds Due 2023 at 3.75%; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY NET INCOME 24.68B YUAN, EST. 30.99B YUAN

Southport Management Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 26.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southport Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Southport Management Llc holds 14,000 shares with $1.06B value, down from 19,000 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 5.40 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 13.42% above currents $75.56 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. Raymond James maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $10000 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 30. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, April 23 to “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57M for 34.35 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,025 shares. Country Bankshares invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Finance Mgmt Incorporated owns 360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.22% or 80,712 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.11% stake. Td Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.49% or 58,064 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). St Germain D J Incorporated reported 2.01% stake. Miles Capital holds 12,186 shares. Sabal Comm holds 0.03% or 4,300 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 11,441 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,006 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust holds 0.87% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 85,214 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) stake by 30,962 shares to 698,387 valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) stake by 84,625 shares and now owns 639,573 shares. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc was reduced too.