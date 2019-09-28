Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Has Increased by $26.01 Million; Smead Capital Management Increases Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 123,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 520,777 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.40M, up from 397,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 1.37 million shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 72.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 187,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 444,807 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.11 million, up from 257,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alta Capital Management Limited Co has 3.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 472,553 shares. New England Rech And stated it has 2.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Llc reported 8,831 shares. Act Ii Management LP holds 5.49% or 43,051 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invests Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 284,596 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 36,406 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 645,776 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa accumulated 112,158 shares. 1,950 are owned by Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership. Cincinnati Casualty holds 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 20,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.24% or 512,720 shares. Hodges Mgmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,251 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,188 were accumulated by Windsor Cap Management Llc.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE) by 30,775 shares to 3,525 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 349,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528,055 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore International Group I.