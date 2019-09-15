Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Raised Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake by $2.89 Million; Shareholder Concourse Capital Management Upped Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 12,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 69,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, up from 57,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 789,113 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 509.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 46,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, up from 7,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold XPO shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.16 million shares or 4.63% less from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Finance Architects accumulated 420 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,093 shares. Captrust Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 93 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 119,609 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 31,000 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.02% stake. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.3% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 11,875 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc owns 485,411 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co stated it has 212,688 shares. Putnam Fl Invest has 20,912 shares. Lmr Llp holds 6,686 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa stated it has 90,607 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 961,279 shares to 15,158 shares, valued at $159,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,260 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).