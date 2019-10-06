Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Csx Corp. (CSX) Position by $9.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Upped Holding

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 117,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 340,159 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.32M, down from 457,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 5.97 million shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough Communications holds 27,487 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 7.02M shares. Glenview Comml Bank Dept reported 36,225 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3.50M shares. Atlas Browninc holds 6,303 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc reported 44,353 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pinnacle Fincl Partners has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 379,914 were accumulated by Qci Asset Management. D E Shaw &, a New York-based fund reported 3.38M shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 1.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 13,579 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 80,553 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ghp Investment Advsr invested in 10,756 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $797.92 million for 16.51 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi owns 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 688 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And Company has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 22,000 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 8,422 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Country Tru Savings Bank stated it has 3,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Twin Tree Lp reported 10,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Counselors has 0.26% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Citigroup Inc reported 1.34M shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.13% or 394,253 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Comm holds 0.61% or 85,930 shares. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 7,582 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 961,948 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 87,336 shares to 790,424 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 1.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).