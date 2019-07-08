Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Stake; S Squared Technology Has Upped By $590,000 Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Position

S Squared Technology Llc increased Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE)’s stock declined 1.08%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 40,000 shares with $2.37M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Nv5 Global Inc now has $1.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 64,592 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased New Senior Investment Group (SNR) stake by 18.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 100,372 shares as New Senior Investment Group (SNR)’s stock rose 13.37%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 446,870 shares with $2.44 million value, down from 547,242 last quarter. New Senior Investment Group now has $556.54 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 366,780 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 13.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX) stake by 59,450 shares to 137,525 valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) stake by 13,175 shares and now owns 37,625 shares. Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold SNR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 194,467 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Morgan Stanley owns 137,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Cooperman Leon G holds 1.42% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 4.25M shares. Levin Strategies Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 45,000 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Liability Co owns 342 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 258,224 shares. American Intll Group has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0% or 10,476 shares. 42,500 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Tekla Cap Mngmt reported 263,647 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp has 539,014 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Pnc Financial Ser has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SNR’s profit will be $11.44 million for 12.16 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Rapid7 Inc stake by 22,500 shares to 53,890 valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Telaria Inc stake by 250,500 shares and now owns 831,592 shares. Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr reported 3,854 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt Com has invested 1.35% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, Timpani Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.54% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Savings Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). S Squared Technologies Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Woodstock invested in 49,908 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Navellier Assoc accumulated 4,773 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 4,836 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 775 shares. 11,889 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 265,998 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 16,364 shares.