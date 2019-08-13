Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increases Holding in Henry (Jack) & Associates (JKHY); Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Its Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Holding by $922,270 as Shares Declined

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 461,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The hedge fund held 339,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 800,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 13,072 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 04/04/2018 – J. CARLO CANNELL REPORTS 7.47 PCT STAKE IN DESTINATION XL GROUP INC AS OF APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL EXPECTS TO CUT ABOUT 56 POSITIONS; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – DAVID LEVIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLAN TO RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL HOLDER CANNELL NOMINATED CANDIDATES FOR DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP BEGINS CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Sales $462M-$472M; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group: Eliminated About 56 Positions, Which Represents 15% of Corporate Work Force or 2% of Total Work Force

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Henry (Jack) & Associates (JKHY) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 46,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 42,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Henry (Jack) & Associates for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $138.32. About 193,598 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) by 1.98 million shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cola European Partners Pl by 21,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,243 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 6,400 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd reported 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 700 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 92,611 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 3,446 shares. Ledyard Bancshares accumulated 2,960 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 8,514 shares. Intll Ca accumulated 2,280 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 3,264 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Ptnrs reported 22,386 shares stake. Regions Fincl holds 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 13,382 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 17,305 shares. Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 89 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 2,600 shares.

